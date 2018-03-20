Chapman letter: Raul Labrador

Raul Labrador thinks he should be Idaho’s next governor? No thanks. He has demonstrated repeatedly his unsuitability for the job. He would cut funds for K-12 and higher education with his tax policies. He thinks giving federal lands to the state of Idaho is a dandy idea. He used congressional franking privileges to campaign for the state’s highest position. He signed on to the McMorris-Rodgers ill-conceived H.B. 3144, which would further depress Idaho’s endangered salmon and steelhead. He toadies to the gun lobby by refusing to reject bump stocks, he supports access to silencers, he rejects better background checks and he supports concealed carry everywhere.
No friend, indeed.
Don Chapman, McCall
