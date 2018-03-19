Brinker letter: Teachers packing guns

A thank you again Mr. Trump as you continue to show us your ignorance on so many levels, but this is the best. Teachers packing guns in the classroom. Children are terrified to even attend school around our country, now imagine a child sitting in the desk staring at a gun the teacher has on their person. Wondering, if they act out in any way or ask the wrong question, the teacher could shoot them. All the people who are on the fence about your leadership, I can only believe this will push them over. Good job.
Mary Brinker, Melba
