Appel letter: Laughing at us

They are laughing at us. The whole world is laughing at us. America is a reality show starring our current president. It is all about him. He has to be the center of attention. Press conferences, round table meetings with legislators, it is all a big joke and the world is laughing. Well maybe not laughing, probably crying. It is not surprising that we would have someone like him in our country. The sad thing is that so many people could be duped and actually vote for and/or support someone like him.
As you may not be aware, the Economist magazine has rated the U.S. as a flawed democracy. We better wake up soon.
Dan Appel, Boise
