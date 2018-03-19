Blinn letter: Labrador’s record

In reply to Barbara Minshew’s Feb. 28 letter to the editor, she says Raul Labrador has a proven record of “standing up and defending life,” “supporting legislation strengthening life,” and “we can count on him to protect the pre-born.” If Raul wants to defend life, then he would also want to protect children and teenagers from mass killings in schools by voting to outlaw assault weapons in the United States. Has he done this? Not to my knowledge. So my question to him is, why not?
Tawny Blinn, Boise
