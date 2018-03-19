Bechen letter: Elect Brad Little

Brad Little has an interesting range of experiences: background as a rancher in a rural area, public schools and higher education in Idaho, investments in the private technology sector, and public service as a state senator and as lieutenant governor. No one can come to the governor’s office with better preparation for getting started on Day 1. I don’t want our next governor to be someone who talks big and has no idea how to deliver. Brad Little is qualified, experienced, reliable and thoughtful — exactly what we need. I support Brad Little in the upcoming Republican primary for governor.
Anne Bechen, Boise
