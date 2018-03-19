Zarian letter: Elect Raul Labrador

The Idaho Statesman recently reported that four of Idaho’s five gubernatorial candidates (not Brad Little) are proposing “some of the boldest ethics reforms in decades.” Only one of them — Raul Labrador — has the proven character and experience to actually make our state government more fair and accountable.
His specific plans include implementing an anonymous reporting hotline, creating an independent entity to investigate waste and abuse, and publishing detailed state spending data online. Idahoans often enjoy good personal relationships with our government employees; however, in the words of Ronald Reagan, we should “trust, but verify.” Government should always be held accountable.
As evidenced by his legislative track record, Raul Labrador has fought consistently for such transparency in government. That is one of the reasons he has my vote for governor.
John Zarian, Eagle
