Walker letter: Elect Tommy Ahlquist

Tommy Ahlquist supports PERSI.
I’m a firefighter and participate in the state employee retirement program, PERSI. I heard a rumor being pushed down to state employees claiming that Gubernatorial candidate Tommy Ahlquist wants to get rid of PERSI. When I heard this, I called Tommy and asked him. Tommy has no desire to change PERSI; it’s fully funded, performs very well and is one of the best state employee retirement systems in the country. He believes first responders, teachers and all state workers’ service to the community merits a retirement with dignity. Clearly the good ol’ boys are scared and trying to knock down a political outsider like Tommy with rumor and lies.
Jim Walker, Boise
