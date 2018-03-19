Kimmel letter: Clean Power Plan

Thank you, Mayor Bieter, for standing up for the health of our youth and families by joining 235 other mayors across the country in opposing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed repeal of the Clean Power Plan.
Air pollution is bad for our community’s health. Without action to limit pollution, the negative health effects of worsening smog and particle pollution will continue to cause asthma attacks, heart attacks and strokes, and premature deaths. Revoking the Clean Power Plan would put the health of our most vulnerable citizens — our children, older adults, those with lung and heart disease, and others — at risk.
The Clean Power Plan would reduce air pollution and create the first-ever federal limits on carbon pollution from power plants. In 2015, the EPA estimated that this plan would prevent up to 90,000 asthma attacks in children and 3,600 premature deaths each year when fully implemented.
Thank you, Mayor Bieter, for protecting the health of our families in Boise and beyond by speaking out against clean air rollbacks.
Heather Kimmel, Boise
