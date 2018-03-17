Getchell letter: Assault rifles

As an Idaho resident and retired military officer, I agree with those who want to restrict assault rifle ownership to those age 21 or older. This is a good first step, but it won’t keep these weapons out of school hallways until we hold gun owners accountable for keeping these weapons out of kids’ hands.
I propose the state pass a law which stipulates that if a person kills somebody with a restricted weapon (e.g. assault rifle) that you own or illegally sold to them , then you will A) go to prison for at least five years B) pay for the funeral expenses of those who died and C) lose your right to own a firearm for the rest of your life. If you can afford an assault rifle, you can afford a gun safe to secure it or a lock for the trigger. With great privilege come great responsibility.
We gotta stop the killing. If you like the status quo, then I respectfully submit you may be part of the “assault rifle problem.” If you’re like Rep. Raul Labrador and Tommy Ahlquist and think it’s time to lift restrictions on machine guns, maybe you need that mental health evaluation.
Ralph Getchell, Boise
