Callender letter: Elect Brad Little

All of the Republican Primary candidates stand on the right side of the issues. However, one candidate is much more qualified than all the others combined to defend and to protect one of Idaho’s most essential resources, our water. Because our water is more valuable than all the farm land it irrigates (without water: -0- production, -0- jobs, -0- tax base, -0- multiplier effect) vote for Brad Little. The media chooses not to cover the very real continuing well funded attacks to take our water. Water is as essential as sunshine. Imagine losing our sunshine, imagine losing our water. Others will take our water if we do not fully acknowledge this reality. Brad Little is the best of all the rest combined to save our water.
Sollie R. Callender, Fruitland
Comments