Deputy letter: Otter and school shootings

I am writing regarding the comment from Gov. Otter in the Feb. 16 Statesman. One of his comments was, “we’ve done what we can do to prevent school shootings.” I would say, “Ridiculous.”
Until automatic rifles and bump stocks are outlawed and only in the hands of the police or military, people will continue to be slaughtered, including babies and children.
Sadly, I don’t see the carnage being stopped until political campaigns are not bought and paid for by the NRA, one of them being “one of our own” in the top five recipients.
Now we’re going to arm teachers and put that horrible responsibility on them — really?
Not against gun ownership, just machines for slaughter.
Linda Deputy, Star
