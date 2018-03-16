Letters to the Editor

Martin letter: Melania Trump

March 16, 2018 06:49 PM

When compared with other First Ladies — including both Democrats and Republicans — Melania Trump seldom smiles. But when one reflects on her being married to a person that has reportedly had numerous affairs — one that was paid $150,000 in “hush” money by his attorney; blames others for his problems and mistakes; rarely sees a week go by that he doesn’t pick a fight with someone; is a classic bully; is very narcissistic and self-centered; constantly distorts the truth and facts; and the list goes on and on, there isn’t much that would make her smile. I too am smiling less.

David Martin, Hayden

