Ochoa letter: Sensible gun control

As Senators Risch and Crapo return to Washington DC, and their constituents scream for common sense gun control, they need to be aware that we are looking for bold legislation. The suggestions of raising the purchasing age, tightening background checks and beefing up security are nowhere near enough to solve the problem now.
They need to look into their souls — yes, the ones purchased by the NRA — and then think of losing a loved one to a situation that they had the power to prevent. Look to Australia, the UK and Canada.
They need to do the right thing and ban weapons of war (AR 15) in society.
We are watching and waiting.
Christine Ochoa, Garden City
