Harris letter: Assault weapons

To all our U.S. Congress and local Idaho government:
I totally agree with the NRA and the Trump Republicans. Everyone in the United States has the right to purchase and use any type of large magazine assault rifle they wish. It is our God given right. To protect our school children we need to make sure all our teachers are proficient in weapon use before they are issued a teaching certificate. All music and sporting event personnel should also be proficient in weapon use. Maybe the most economical solution would be to issue body armor and assault rifles to everyone in the United States. Shoot or be shot should be our new United States motto.
Randy Harris, Caldwell
