Herz letter: Trump’s military parade

Trump now wants a military parade that will cost between $30 and $60 million. For what purpose? To be like China, Russia and North Korea? Is he angling to turn the U.S. into a dictatorship as those countries are? The world knows we have a great military. We don’t need to rub it in. As Roosevelt said, “Speak softly and carry a big stick.” We already have the big stick. I doubt that Trump could ever speak softly, though.
I don’t want my tax dollars wasted on a military parade. If we have extra money (not that we do with a growing deficit — thank you Republicans), let’s use it to feed the hungry, provide medical care for those who need it or provide housing assistance. Perhaps we could even support our Olympic teams’ training. Those would all be better uses of the money. Crapo, Risch and Labrador: please don’t vote to spend our money on something this foolish and unnecessary.
Marian Herz, Boise
