Saporta letter: S.B. 1243

S.B. 1243, which passed the Idaho Senate recently, would require doctors to give women seeking medical abortion care unproven information about so-called abortion reversal. Claims about medical abortion reversal are not supported by the body of scientific evidence, and there isn’t any data on the safety of this experimental method. Passing a law to force health care providers to tell their patients about an unproven regimen with unknown risks is unacceptable and not how safe medical care of any kind is provided.
Despite the claims of abortion opponents, there is no reliable research to prove that any treatment, including taking high doses of progesterone, can reverse a medical abortion. Leading medical groups like the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) have also expressed concerns that high doses of progesterone could have negative health effects on patients.
Unfortunately, as we have seen so many times before, anti-choice politicians in Idaho are disregarding scientific evidence and the expertise of health care providers. Their personal ideology and anti-choice agenda should not trump credible scientific evidence and be allowed to endanger the health of women.
Vicki Saporta, president and CEO of the National Abortion Federation
