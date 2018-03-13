Yount letter: Taxes

To paraphrase Mark Twain, “Everybody talks about taxes, but nobody does anything about them.”
Taxes are revenue for the government on any level, be it city, county, state or federal. The taxes pay for all the services you receive from the government, and all the components that make up the government. The government itself exists only to provide services to the people, and to maintain law and order, which is just another service. When you cut taxes, you have to cut a corresponding number of services, or you have to borrow money to pay for the same level of services. Then the government has a deficit. To counter the deficit, which eventually turns to debt, the government has to borrow more money, or it has to raise taxes, or it has to cut more services, or all three. Then add in the interest on the debt. Taxes, services, deficit, debt, borrowing, principal and interest. An endless cycle that just keeps getting worse. Of course, there is an alternative to all this; if the government takes in more money than is needed to provide the services, it has a surplus. But how will that happen? Raise taxes.
Tom Yount, Boise
