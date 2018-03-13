Woodard letter: Interior headquarters

With all the hand-wringing from certain groups about the Secretary of Interior considering moving many of the headquarter positions to various western locations … I say great. After 35 years with the BLM and having served in three western states and W.O. headquarters … let’s try something that gets decision-making closer to the ground.
We already have the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, why not regional offices for BLM, Fish and Wildlife, Reclamation, etc?
The new business complex at Ten Mile Road and I-84 in Meridian is prime ground for several regional HQ’s.
Larry L. Woodard, Meridian
Comments