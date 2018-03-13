Weingartner letter: Tax reform

Last fall, Speaker Paul Ryan, the Republican Party leader in the House of Representatives, helped pass a tax reform bill that is by the donors, of the donors, and for the donors. As payoff (masqueraded as a “contribution”) for his “leadership,” his campaign was quickly awarded nearly $500,000 from Mr. and Mrs. Koch. Nevertheless that was not enough for him. My 95-year-old, very Republican mother recently received a request from him for a donation to his campaign. She threw it in the garbage.
How sad for our country that people with his power have no shame. Unlimited political contributions will be the downfall of America.
Thomas Weingartner, Boise
