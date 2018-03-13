Thode letter: Racism/misogyny

It seems that four groups of people voted for Donald Trump in 2016. A first group saw Trump as just like them (racist, misogynistic, immature, self-centered, and bombastic). Another group who grew up in communities from which jobs have disappeared felt that they haven’t gotten a fair shake. A third group was convinced by Republican arguments to vote against Hillary Clinton. And a fourth group always votes Republican. But the 2016 election seemed to be a fluke, and I hoped that many will revert to more normal voting in 2020.
After a year of the Trump presidency, for 30-plus percent of voters still enthusiastically support him, I now think that many are more racist and misogynistic than I thought. I knew racism was still prevalent, but misogyny is more worrisome. We’ve never elected a woman as president, due partly to the party politics that feed candidates into our elections. However, there may be more resistance to a woman president than I thought.
Many potential Democratic candidates for president in 2020 are women. One of these may face a Republican nominee. If large numbers won’t vote for any woman this time, I fear for our future.
Walt Thode, Boise
