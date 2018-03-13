Meier letter: Raul Labrador

Recently, gubernatorial candidate Raul Labrador was quoted as saying, “We’re kind of letting society think that it’s okay to be whatever you want to be, and it’s okay to just have no moral compass.” My question for Mr. Labrador is to wonder who gets to decide for society what is moral and what is not? Would he substitute his judgment for ours? Would he substitute the judgment of some hand-picked cabal to dictate, for the rest of us, what is right and what is wrong?
The congressman said, if elected governor, he will “actively look for an opportunity” to challenge the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that legalized same-sex marriage. Apparently, he would take this action even though recent polling by the Pew Research Center indicates 62 percent of Americans support same-sex marriage.
In short, Mr. Labrador seems to be saying that he thinks that society is not fit to decide for itself, that “We the People” are not able to make our own choices about what is moral, and that we should relinquish our decision-making authority to a more qualified minority.
I think that I do not trust this man.
Dennis Meier, Boise
