Letters to the Editor

Poublon-Ramirez letter: Medicaid

March 12, 2018 12:59 PM

I find that Idaho lawmakers are totally out of touch with what people in the “gap population” need in terms of health care. How will they afford any premiums, much less deductibles and co-pays?

If you are an adult with a child, Medicaid benefits get cut off if you make more than $289 gross per month. I defy our lawmakers to find an affordable plan that fits that budget. It makes much more sense to expand Medicaid using the Federal Guidelines so that there would no longer be a gap population.

Lori Poublon-Ramirez, Meridian

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'They're not gonna make it easy for us': Calipari on NCAA seeding

View More Video