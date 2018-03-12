Poublon-Ramirez letter: Medicaid

I find that Idaho lawmakers are totally out of touch with what people in the “gap population” need in terms of health care. How will they afford any premiums, much less deductibles and co-pays?
If you are an adult with a child, Medicaid benefits get cut off if you make more than $289 gross per month. I defy our lawmakers to find an affordable plan that fits that budget. It makes much more sense to expand Medicaid using the Federal Guidelines so that there would no longer be a gap population.
Lori Poublon-Ramirez, Meridian
Comments