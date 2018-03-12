Letters to the Editor

Meade letter: Recycling

March 12, 2018 12:25 PM

Concerning the article about trash service charging more and picking up less. They seem to have carte blanche in charging. Recently I was told if I didn’t keep the yard waste bin I would be fined $5 each month. My tri-plex is rocked in the front and has no yard in back. We don’t have room for the three large bins, for three units either, and they kindly dropped off nine of their largest bins. Three bins for each unit.

In school I remember learning about taxation without representation. Is this what we have here? We are told we must recycle, and fined because they have no place to put newspaper. We have to take a yard waste bin, even without a yard.

Elaine Meade, Meridian

