Hodgkinson letter: Smalltown Idaho

With all the disturbing opinions and political propaganda that is fomented daily in the media, I finally got some relief recently at an IDAWAY kids wrestling tournament at Gooding High School. Several hundred adults with kids were there. Prior to the start of the tournament, the noise in the gym of everyone talking in anticipation of the event was deafening. Kids and parents and coaches were running amok but then, a young girl began to sing our national anthem. Everyone in the entire place stood up, took their hats off, placed their hands over their hearts and faced our flag. There was total silence except for the beautiful sound of the young lady singing. I loved it. If you want to see the best people of America, go to Smalltown Idaho.
Randell Hodgkinson, Boise
