Phillips letter: Thank you

On Oct. 31, 2017, I was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus hospital. I was very ill with pneumonia, sepsis, a collapsed lung and infections in my neck.
I spent two weeks in ICU on the fourth floor. It was a scary experience, but made better by the excellent care I received from the doctors, nurses and other staff. I was, without fail, treated with the utmost care and expertise during that time.
I would also like to thank Dr. Zimmerman and his staff for their excellent care. He immediately came in on that Friday evening to perform emergency cervical surgeries on me. I will be forever grateful for the gentle care and expert professionalism that he and all the staff at Saint Alphonsus provided me in the past year to the present.
Colleen Phillips, Boise
