Fuller letter: Shaken baby case

Regarding your Feb. 11 AP article by Rebecca Boone, “Federal court orders release or new trial in decades-old shaken baby case,” about Edward Stevens being prosecuted for causing Shaken Baby Syndrome (SBS) when he maintained the baby had fallen:
BSU professor Dr. Richard Reiman warned about questionable “science” in this and other cases, writing in 2002, “Recent (controversial) cases include Edward Stevens, Paulette Welch and Joshua King. The noble crusade against child abuse can lead to a lynch mob mentality.”
Investigative journalist Susan Goldsmith, and Meryl Goldsmith, producers of the 2014 documentary “The Syndrome,” available online, think hundreds of innocent people are in prison on false child abuse convictions. Former prosecutor and concerned Northwestern law professor Deborah Tuerkheimer wrote “Flawed Convictions: ‘Shaken Baby Syndrome’ and the Inertia of Injustice” in 2014. Both documentary and book reference neuroradiologist Dr. Patrick Barnes, Stanford University. He is quoted in the September 2000 “Redbook” article, now online, “Was It Murder or a Bad Vaccine?” on mistaken SBS diagnoses.
In “Shaken Baby Syndrome: fundamental questions,” 2002, Dr. Ronald Uscinski wrote, “Should the science be erroneous or ill-founded, the paradigm shifts, and, paradoxically, another category of innocents becomes imperiled, the wrongfully accused. This is not justice.”
Violet Fuller, Nampa
