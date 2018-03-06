Horrell letter: Democrats vs. Republicans

What is the difference between the Democrat Party, the Republican Party and the Church? The Democrats are openly pro-abortion. The Republicans say they are against abortion, but that’s a lie when they include funds for it in their budget. The church is complacent and does nothing. Once again Planned Parenthood is receiving over $500 million in the passing of the latest budget. This means that another 300,000 to 400,000 innocent babies will be murdered this year at their organization alone in the United States.
Church, you had better wake up and get involved to stop this senseless killing. Don’t think that God is pleased with your inaction. 1 Peter 4:17: “For the time has come for judgment to begin at the house of God; and if it begins with us first, what will be the end of those who do not obey the gospel of God?”
Ray Horrell, Caldwell
