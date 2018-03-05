Reed letter: Solar power

I would love to have solar power; however, trees and a sketchy roof (on an old mobile home) make it a difficult challenge. I will stick with traditional power for now. However, I think the power of the future is solar and wind. It seems to be the most environmentally sustainable power. Idaho Power, please, embrace these solar and wind systems that have already been developed. Be an innovative power company. Help us to afford our energy bills and needs while you continue to be a viable company providing energy from clean sources. I believe I can and will be able in the future to purchase my power from a company that uses solar and wind power. It’s tempting. I would like to get clean energy from Idaho Power.
Cymry Reed, Boise
Comments