Buchta letter: Infrastructure

Are you confused by Republican support for infrastructure spending? When the country was reeling from the 2007 financial meltdown, Republicans opposed every attempt by President Obama to create jobs and rebuild our country’s infrastructure. Beginning with the 2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, Republicans opposed, obstructed and filibustered any attempt to rebuild infrastructure and put Americans back to work. Besides infrastructure they opposed federal spending on unemployment compensation, job training, minimum wage, transportation spending, consumer protection, in short anything that Obama or Democrats proposed that would help our economy and people recover from the Great Recession. Don’t take my word for it, do an Internet search for “jobs and infrastructure blocked by Republicans.” Democratic leaders may welcome Republicans to the infrastructure debate, but they should never let them forget how they put party before country under Obama.
Thomas Buchta, Boise
