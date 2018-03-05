Marquart letter: Renewable energy

Assault on renewable energy.
Idaho Power is asking the Idaho Public Utilities Commission to approve a plan to raise rates on solar customers. A higher increase on top of the already high upfront cost to install renewable energy sources will discourage citizens from supporting renewable energy. America needs to encourage, not discourage, renewable energy. Hydro-dams have limited life spans and fracked natural gas for power generation is a limited resource. We need long-term thinking on this issue, not short-term thinking. I am making a strong request to the Public Utilities Commission to deny this rate charge increase.
Cay Marquart, Boise
