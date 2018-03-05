Day letter: Children

As a very unhappy 83-year-old great-great-grandmother, I’m very unhappy with what has been on TV and in the newspaper about the very infamous letter written to the soccer coach. I guess in my years of having seen a lot, growing up in the Depression times, don’t people teach their children anything? When I, as well as my children, learned in church (preschool) the old song (I also heard my mother sing it to us):
Jesus loves all the little children. All the children of the world. Red and yellow, black and white, they are precious in his sight. Jesus loves the little children of the world.
Eileen Day, Meridian
