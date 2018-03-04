Frost letter: Article V

“The Framers ‘relied’ on State Legislatures to call an Article V Convention”
Irony on Friday, Feb. 9. Congress recklessly passed a tax bill that will add debt of $1 trillion. A few hours later, Idaho missed a potential chance with HCR 32, to send delegates to a Convention of States to propose amendments that would limit federal spending and power.
Pro-Fed and anti-Fed forces opposed the bill. They are sincere and patriotic. However, the fear of a “runaway Convention” seems greater than the Framers’ expectation of federal overreach. George Mason wrote that without Article V it would be impossible for the People to obtain amendments “if the Government should become oppressive, as he verily believed would be the case.” The Framers “relied” on State Legislatures to use the Article V defense: “We may safely rely on the disposition of the State legislatures to erect barriers against the encroachments of the national authority.” (Alexander Hamilton, Federalist No. 85.) Opponents offer no effective “barriers.” We hope Idahoans will consider carefully and support the Legislature in erecting necessary barriers. Thanks to Representatives Loertscher, Monks, Armstrong, Holtzclaw, and Manwaring, who voted in favor, and Senator Hagedorn, who testified.
Laurie Litster Frost, J.D., Boise
