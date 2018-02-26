Jones letter: Donald Trump

Self proclaimed genius Donald Trump needs an O.J. Simpson caliber legal dream team to escape Prosecutor Mueller’s relentless search for the truth in the Russia investigation. Instead, he picks Republican stooges led by Devin Nunes and Paul Ryan to produce a totally partisan memo that fails the smell test of any unbiased reader with average intelligence. Trump also added to his growing total of “Three Pinocchios” for outrageous lying by tweeting the Nunes memo completely vindicated him of any collusion or obstruction of justice in Mueller’s “witch hunt” Russia investigation. Presidents who continually boast about their high IQ shouldn’t claim victory in the third quarter when Mueller was clearly given a full four quarter mandate to seek justice.
Alston Jones, Boise
