Zeller letter: School shootings

What will it take for Americans to wake up and demand action? We have just seen another massacre at Parkland School in Florida with 17 students killed and many more wounded. We have gutless politicians to thank, but let’s not forget to thank the National Rifle Association for its persistent refusal to keep guns out of the hands of people who should not have them. Oh yes, and special thanks to the U.S. Supreme Court for slandering the Second Amendment to the Constitution. Obviously, Mr. Cruz (the shooter in Parkland) was a member of “a well-regulated militia” as the Second Amendment stipulated.
Yes, guns do kill people, regardless of what the NRA purports. And so do politicians who refuse to take on the NRA (their source of campaign funds).
Wake up. Get involved and stand up for decency.
Deane Zeller, Boise
