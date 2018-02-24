Letters to the Editor

Zeller letter: School shootings

February 24, 2018 10:46 PM

What will it take for Americans to wake up and demand action? We have just seen another massacre at Parkland School in Florida with 17 students killed and many more wounded. We have gutless politicians to thank, but let’s not forget to thank the National Rifle Association for its persistent refusal to keep guns out of the hands of people who should not have them. Oh yes, and special thanks to the U.S. Supreme Court for slandering the Second Amendment to the Constitution. Obviously, Mr. Cruz (the shooter in Parkland) was a member of “a well-regulated militia” as the Second Amendment stipulated.

Yes, guns do kill people, regardless of what the NRA purports. And so do politicians who refuse to take on the NRA (their source of campaign funds).

Wake up. Get involved and stand up for decency.

Deane Zeller, Boise

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

New Plymouth’s Rice wins fourth state wrestling title

View More Video