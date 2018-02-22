Letters to the Editor

Craw letter: School shootings

February 22, 2018 11:22 PM

Gun control and protecting our students:

We protect our courthouses, government buildings and airports with electronic surveillance and metal detectors, why not protect all of our schools the same?

All persons or entity owning, buying and/or selling guns should be required to be licensed and/or permitted via a background check.

In addition, all privately owned weapons should have “limited” (5-6 rounds) or “fixed magazines” (not interchangeable) since no citizen needs an assault type rifle/pistol to hunt or defend their property and family.

Get involved and become advocates/change agents.

Insist our lawmakers take appropriate action.

If they fail to perform, then do not re-elect them.

Gary W. Craw, MSGT/USAF (R), Boise

