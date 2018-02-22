Carter letter: School shootings

Donations from NRA to our congressmen:
Rep. Mike Simpson $43,750; Sen. Mike Crapo $29,300; Sen. James Risch $13,900; and Rep. Raul Labrador $8,100.
So, are our Congressmen going to call for gun control? No, most likely they will engage in silence or blame mental health issues. And they will defend the Second Amendment.
The Second Amendment says, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
Never miss a local story.
When written, we had muzzleloaders and the militia was relied upon in the American Revolution. This was the “well regulated militia.” There was no military to protect the nation. Today we have our military and police who are well armed. The militias that exist in this country are those such as the group in Florida that shooter associated with. These are not “well regulated militias.”
It is time for our politicians like Crapo, Labrador, Simpson, Risch to step up and support a ban on assault rifles, semi-automatic weapons of all kinds, and make it a criminal offense to possess.
John Carter, Paris, Idaho
Comments