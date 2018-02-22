Letters to the Editor

Stevens letter: School shootings

February 22, 2018 11:21 PM

I am an old lady and I just need to vent. It is alarming the direction our country is taking and shameful that we are having so much gun violence. I think our senators and representatives should return the blood money they have taken from the NRA and sit down and find some common-sense solutions to gun violence. I have always been an advocate for the Second Amendment, but I don’t think anyone needs a large arsenal, an AR15 or a concealed weapon. I am starting to wonder if I need to carry a weapon to defend myself from all those who feel they have to carry a weapon everywhere they go. Have we allowed this to go to the point of no return? What are we Americans so afraid of?

Hazel Stevens, Caldwell

