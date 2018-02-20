VanSkiver letter: Immigration

Historically immigration to the United States has benefited from the watershed of people from all nationalities, all religions, all levels of wealth and all levels of education. A selective immigration policy that excludes people who may not measure up to what the administration defines as the “desirables” or those of “merit” is in direct conflict with the core values of liberty, opportunity and justice; the very values that have fueled immigration to America. Elitism, or the shadow of such, has no place in a free democracy. How are our democracy and prosperity preserved when we ignore the words of Lady Liberty, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free?” The policies on immigration proposed by the president and his supporters indicate that the tired, the poor, the huddled masses (often fleeing for their lives) are a threat to American economic prosperity; our history proves otherwise. To protect the precious values of liberty we all hold dear, we must resist every effort to lock out and leave out so many with so much to offer to a prosperous, compassionate democracy.
Mark VanSkiver, Boise
Comments