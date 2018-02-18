Numbers letter: Trump’s wall

OK. I’m coming around to the idea of allowing our government to fund a few dollars to start construction of the illegitimate Trump regimes’ “big beautiful wall.” You know, the one Trump bragged about and said would be paid for by Mexico. Really? He also has a seaside condo in Kansas he wants to sell you.
With the limited time that Trump and his treasonous henchmen have left, I’m thinking that only a mile or two of this hideous abomination will actually get built.
And from that day onward, this useless concrete and steel monstrosity will stand for the next thousand years as a monument to one man’s fragile, infantile ego and his cronies’ national socialist fantasies. Listen up. We’ve been there. We tore it down. We’re not going there again.
Joe Numbers, Boise
