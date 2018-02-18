Neukam letter: Veterans’ property tax breaks

Regarding veterans’ property tax breaks — There are many ways we say thanks to our veterans for their service to our country. One way many states offer their appreciation is by providing property tax relief to veterans based on their disability. For example, a disabled veteran living in Utah receives an exemption of up to $255,000 of taxable value based on their percentage of disability. Idaho currently only offers tax relief to veterans, regardless of their percentage of disability, if they make less than $29,640 per year. As home values and taxes continue to increase our veterans, especially those who are rated 75 percent or higher disabled, would greatly benefit from increased tax breaks. If Idaho wants to recognize the sacrifices made by the men and women who defended the freedom of this great country, the legislators should consider revising the tax code.
Brett Neukam, Meridian
