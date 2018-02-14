Woodard letter: Opiate epidemic

The conference on Thursday night, Jan. 25, at Ten Mile Christian Church in Meridian regarding the opiate epidemic sweeping our country and Idaho cities was outstanding. A hats off to the organizers, Channel 6 TV, and our own coroner, who clearly identified the causes of so many deaths ... especially among young people. It was great to see our elected officials, police, firemen and several medical professionals among the 400 in attendance. Hopefully this is the beginning of a statewide effort to control a scourge that is killing our young people on a daily basis.
Larry Woodard, Meridian
