Shipman letter: Our country

I’m so extremely disappointed in Senators Risch and Crapo, as well as Rep. Raúl R. Labrador. The administration’s rollback of the protections in the Migratory Bird Treaty Act is yet another affront to our country’s values. Please, gentlemen, put an end to Trump’s raping and pillaging of our heritage, giving it to special interests and his crony friends in corporate America. Stop this before it’s too late.
As a small-business owner in Nampa and a former wildlife biologist, I watch with horror every day when protections for clean air, clean water, our soil and wildlife are being stripped away for corporate interests. Our president is the worst sort of crook. He is stealing our country as we watch and there is nothing individual citizens can do but appeal to Congress to stop it. And their record is not very good in this regard.
I don’t know why you are not adamantly voicing your opposition and fighting for your country and your state, other than to be complicit in its destruction.
Do something. Please. Before it’s too late to fix. And remember – November is coming.
Never miss a local story.
Mike Shipman, Nampa
Comments