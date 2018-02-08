McCabe letter: Wetherell guest opinion

I must respectfully disagree with Al Reiners’ Jan. 29 letter, which was highly critical of Mike Wetherell’s Guest Opinion on Jan. 5th. Rather, I found Mr. Wetherell’s opinion to be well written, thought provoking and very timely. As a psychologist, I find we are all product of our experiences, and I suspect that Mr. Wetherell’s previous experience, both professionally and personally, likely gives him valuable insight that we can all listen to, and learn from if are willing to do so. Mr. Reiners could benefit to listen more fully and carefully if we are to have the emotionally healthy and happy communities that we say we do, in which to see our children and grandchildren thrive.
Dr. Jean McCabe, Boise
