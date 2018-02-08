Zimmer letter: Rising rents

Idaho brags about the No. 1 city for growth in the country. Great, all good and done for businesses and state. But what is happening is that all these developments and people moving from out of state bring in the money that raises the prices of everything. Including rents. So many senior citizens are being forced into homelessness because rents are trying to compete with the up and rising costs. There are no caps on rent, so every year, whether you’re on a lease or not, your rent goes up. Does this state not care that they’re driving so many people, especially the elderly, into homelessness, or do they only care about the money being brought into the state? It’s a dire situation that our representatives should be taking a more active role in, including our elite governor.
Debra Zimmer, Star
