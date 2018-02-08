Wilson letter: Crabb and Labrador

I wasn’t aware that NNU’s Peter Crabb was part of Labrador’s campaign for governor. His guest opinion hawking Labrador’s proposal to reduce corporate and income tax rates, reduce the sales tax rate and eliminate sales tax on food is a thinly disguised political promotion of the candidate. Nowhere does Crabb (or Labrador on his website that I could find) explain how many hundreds of millions in revenue this will cost. Crabb and Labrador talk about “eliminating income tax loopholes,” possibly suggesting these proposals might be revenue neutral, but those loopholes would need to be mighty big. All the candidates for governor, but especially Labrador, seem determined to put Idaho on a race to the bottom with their tax cut proposals. Voters need to press these candidates to explain exactly how much their proposals will cost, how they will be paid for (and no, magical growth unleashed by the tax cuts does not count), and exactly what they will cut to make up for the lost revenue. Education and infrastructure continue to be listed as high priorities by Idaho citizens, as they should be. Candidates for governor need to explain exactly how they’ll advance these important issues by cutting taxes.
Steve Wilson, Nampa
