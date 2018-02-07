Sedlacek letter: Eric Parker

It has been said that a picture is worth a thousand words, and the well-known picture of Eric Parker in the Statesman’s Jan. 20 issue tells me all I need to know about the man. It was bad enough that some of our Idaho legislators felt the need to write a letter of support for the man; but then Parker is invited to the Idaho Statehouse and receives applause from some Idaho House members.
Mr. Parker’s gun is much larger than I’ve seen used for jackrabbit control, so what do the Idaho House members think Parker is aiming at? The local sheriff or deputy? A BLM employee required to be on site? Or some other person who has a family and friends that would be deeply saddened by their demise?
Regardless of your opinion of the Cliven Bundy fiasco, I hope most Idahoans will reject the tactics represented by Eric Parker and his weapon. I am embarrassed that some of the Idaho House of Representatives think Eric Parker is worthy of applause. He is not a patriot or some Western hero. He is a domestic terrorist, period.
Lynne Sedlacek, Eagle
Comments