Jones letter: Trump

The big surprise for the majority of Americans who voted against an incompetent and unprincipled President Trump is that it took him a full year to produce a government shutdown.
The 2018 midterm elections will give voters an opportunity to limit the presidential malpractice by voting against congressional Republicans who remain deaf, dumb and blind to the malignancy that has taken control of their party.
Trump’s dysfunctional and chaotic administration should cause more citizens to exercise their voting responsibility in the 2020 presidential election. A “No Drama” Obama-type candidate would be a welcome change, particularly if he or she has the intelligence, good character and human decency always demonstrated by the former president.
Those spending millions urging impeachment of Trump should redirect their investment toward voter registration and turnout. Prosecutor Mueller can be trusted to determine any Trump criminal behavior.
Russian leaders are too smart to collude with an irrational and unpredictable Trump. Obstruction of justice and lying are more likely outcomes if he testifies under oath. Truthful answers could convict him of obstruction of justice and money laundering. Being an idiot is not a crime, but admitting the $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels could enrich Melania.
Sandy Jones, Boise
