Warner letter: TV weather

I grew up on a farm and as I listen to all the local TV when they talk about snowpack, not once have I heard them mention farmers in Magic or Treasure valleys or any part of Idaho. Sure, we need a good snowpack for skiers and ski resorts, but without it, what would the guys that raise all the food we eat do?
I think it’s way past time to include farmers along with ski resorts and the need for snow to fill all the dams to water the crops they raise for us to eat. Which is most important — skiing or food? Both are very important to me. If you agree, let the local TV stations know to give credit to farmers, not just ski resorts.
Lloyd Warner, Boise
Comments