Treharne letter: I had a dream

I had the most wonderful dream last night. I guess it was brought on by all of the legislators deciding not to run for re-election. In my dream, all members of the U.S. House and Senate decided not to run again, and resigned. Wow. Finally a chance to get some new blood that might actually accomplish something. Boy it was wonderful. It was when I woke up that my dream turned into a nightmare. That’s when I realized they were all still there and it had only been a dream. What a bummer. I haven’t checked on our Statehouse yet, but I’m afraid they are all still there, too. Too bad.
John Treharne, Boise
