Badger letter: Eric Parker

I read that the representative from Stanley brought a criminal to the House floor and some of the lawmakers applauded a criminal. These people are supposed to be writing our laws and they bring a convicted criminal to the House floor? Eric Parker broke the law, he should not be applauded. He should be shunned. This action and attitude keeps Idaho from moving forward. It keeps our state in the joke category. Can I pick and choose what laws I feel like following? It’s very embarrassing.
Doug Badger, Caldwell
